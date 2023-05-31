Benchmark Reiterates Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emergent Biosolutions is 21.16. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 157.48% from its latest reported closing price of 8.22.

The projected annual revenue for Emergent Biosolutions is 1,196MM, an increase of 22.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emergent Biosolutions. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBS is 0.07%, a decrease of 28.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 49,770K shares. The put/call ratio of EBS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,552K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,014K shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 3.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,240K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 16.06% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,364K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 19.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 44.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,352K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,244K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Emergent Biosolutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through their specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, the company is dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, Emergent BioSolutions aims to build healthier and safer communities. The company aspires to deliver peace of mind to theis patients and customers so they can focus on what's most important in their lives. In working together, Emergent envisions protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030.

