News & Insights

Stocks
EBAY

Benchmark Reiterates EBay (EBAY) Buy Recommendation

July 27, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for EBay is 49.94. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of 48.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EBay is 9,846MM, a decrease of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1824 funds or institutions reporting positions in EBay. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 515,842K shares. EBAY / EBay Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of EBAY is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EBAY / EBay Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,635K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,662K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,540K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,636K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,667K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,593K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 10,879K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,065K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 5.94% over the last quarter.

EBay Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.