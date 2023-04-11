Benchmark Reiterates Denny's (DENN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denny's is $14.71. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 31.41% from its latest reported closing price of $11.19.

The projected annual revenue for Denny's is $474MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Small Cap Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 22.70% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 41K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 10.68% over the last quarter.

FinTrust Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 33.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 33.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denny's. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DENN is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 67,648K shares. The put/call ratio of DENN is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Denny`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

