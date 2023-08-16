Benchmark Reiterates D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 219.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is 4.79. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 219.60% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is 18MM, an increase of 141.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.14%, an increase of 143.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 72,733K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 40.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,939K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 916K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 770K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 189.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

