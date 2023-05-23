News & Insights

Benchmark Reiterates D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Buy Recommendation

May 23, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 540.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is 6.53. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 540.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.02.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is 18MM, an increase of 153.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 32.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.06%, a decrease of 77.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 71,866K shares. QBTS / D-Wave Quantum Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QBTS / D-Wave Quantum Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 46.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,939K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 56.02% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 916K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 912K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Key filings for this company:

