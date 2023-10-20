Benchmark Reiterates CSX (CSX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.38% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSX is 36.76. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.38% from its latest reported closing price of 30.54.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is 14,874MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2446 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSX is 0.34%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 1,669,482K shares. The put/call ratio of CSX is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 87,778K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,398K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 7.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,417K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,855K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 52,593K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,409K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,058K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 1.79% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 47,978K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,876K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 2.31% over the last quarter.

CSX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

