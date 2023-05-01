Benchmark Reiterates Criteo S.A - ADR (CRTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Criteo S.A - ADR (NASDAQ:CRTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Criteo S.A - ADR is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.35% from its latest reported closing price of 31.45.

The projected annual revenue for Criteo S.A - ADR is 1,025MM, a decrease of 49.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Criteo S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRTO is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 70,044K shares. The put/call ratio of CRTO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,344K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,616K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,509K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,331K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 99.95% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 5,470K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,689K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 2,719K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Criteo S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Criteo is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 21,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

