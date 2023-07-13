Benchmark Reiterates Comcast Corp - (CMCSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Comcast Corp - (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.57% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast Corp - is 45.97. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from its latest reported closing price of 42.34.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast Corp - is 123,715MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast Corp -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.72%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 4,334,993K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 187,442K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202,975K shares, representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129,976K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,979K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 119,210K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,167K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 0.71% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 106,110K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,460K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 101,961K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 83.85% over the last quarter.

Comcast Background Information

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

