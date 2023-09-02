Benchmark Reiterates Codexis (CDXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 352.22% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Codexis is 7.87. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 352.22% from its latest reported closing price of 1.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Codexis is 94MM, a decrease of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codexis. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXS is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 72,092K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,140K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 71.66% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 5,036K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 16.57% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 4,168K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 25.86% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,124K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,544K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 37.55% over the last quarter.

Codexis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.