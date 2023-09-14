Benchmark Reiterates Citi Trends (CTRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citi Trends is 29.84. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.87% from its latest reported closing price of 21.03.

The projected annual revenue for Citi Trends is 851MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citi Trends. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 31.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRN is 0.08%, an increase of 32.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.25% to 9,066K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 990K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 827K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 586K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 30.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 27.27% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 524K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 486K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company.

Citi Trends Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Citi Trends, Inc. is the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states.

