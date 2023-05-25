Benchmark Reiterates Citi Trends (CTRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citi Trends is 26.78. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.03% from its latest reported closing price of 16.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Citi Trends is 851MM, an increase of 11.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citi Trends. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRN is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 10,454K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRN is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 956K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 44.36% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 730K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 572K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 64.63% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 502K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 46.57% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 429K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 89.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Citi Trends Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citi Trends, Inc. is the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.