Benchmark Reiterates Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.22% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.22% from its latest reported closing price of 17.41.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is 2,855MM, an increase of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.19%, an increase of 22.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 133,665K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 2.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,318K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 10,969K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,534K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 5.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,587K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,784K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,708K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 2.52% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,237K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 49.73% over the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

