Benchmark Reiterates Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.63% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is $15.11. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.63% from its latest reported closing price of $15.21.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is $2,855MM, an increase of 16.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Howard Financial Services holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 433K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 46K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLCHX - Social Choice Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.10%, a decrease of 19.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 129,301K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

