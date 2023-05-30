Benchmark Reiterates Chuy`s Holdings (CHUY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Chuy`s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chuy`s Holdings is 39.44. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of 36.33.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Chuy`s Holdings is 467MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chuy`s Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHUY is 0.11%, an increase of 19.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 21,951K shares. The put/call ratio of CHUY is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,966K shares representing 16.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 29.71% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 21.12% over the last quarter.
OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,197K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 32.68% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 938K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 1.60% over the last quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group holds 925K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 4.95% over the last quarter.
Chuy`s Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, 'unchained' look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto 'If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!'
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K/A (Amendment No. 1)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.