Benchmark Reiterates Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chefs' Warehouse is 48.67. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 49.52% from its latest reported closing price of 32.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chefs' Warehouse is 2,919MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chefs' Warehouse. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEF is 0.22%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 42,879K shares. The put/call ratio of CHEF is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,649K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 0.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,539K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,182K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 2.61% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,449K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing a decrease of 16.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,432K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Chefs` Warehouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

See all Chefs' Warehouse regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.