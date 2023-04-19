Benchmark Reiterates Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chefs' Warehouse is $48.67. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 45.37% from its latest reported closing price of $33.48.

The projected annual revenue for Chefs' Warehouse is $2,919MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNSAX - Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class C shares holds 125K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

SLY - SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 8.78% over the last quarter.

SENT - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Algert Global holds 40K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 23.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 14.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chefs' Warehouse. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEF is 0.22%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 42,286K shares. The put/call ratio of CHEF is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chefs` Warehouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

