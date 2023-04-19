Benchmark Reiterates Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (CDIO) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ:CDIO) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 212.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 212.64% from its latest reported closing price of $2.61.

The projected annual revenue for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings is $5,100MM, an increase of 536,842,005.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.56.

