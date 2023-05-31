Benchmark Reiterates Bristow Group (VTOL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristow Group is 40.29. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 73.66% from its latest reported closing price of 23.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bristow Group is 1,349MM, an increase of 11.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristow Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTOL is 0.21%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 28,313K shares. The put/call ratio of VTOL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

South Dakota Investment Council holds 5,667K shares representing 20.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Solus Alternative Asset Management holds 3,755K shares representing 13.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 3.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,716K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,592K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,104K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 26.61% over the last quarter.

Bristow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.