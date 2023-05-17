Benchmark Reiterates Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (APRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (NYSE:APRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 452.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc - is 3.23. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 452.71% from its latest reported closing price of 0.58.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Apron Holdings Inc - is 460MM, an increase of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRN is 0.00%, a decrease of 45.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.53% to 7,357K shares. The put/call ratio of APRN is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Innovis Asset Management holds 1,110K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 810K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 64.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 711K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 82.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 606.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 395K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 86.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 45.92% over the last quarter.

HN Saltoro Capital holds 350K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Blue Apron Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Key filings for this company:

