Benchmark Reiterates Biofrontera (BFRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 200.35% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biofrontera is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 200.35% from its latest reported closing price of 8.66.

The projected annual revenue for Biofrontera is 46MM, an increase of 58.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biofrontera. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFRI is 0.00%, a decrease of 56.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 873K shares. The put/call ratio of BFRI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 191K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 22.77% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 88K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 81K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 24.55% over the last quarter.

