Benchmark Reiterates Biofrontera (BFRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,541.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biofrontera is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2,541.84% from its latest reported closing price of 0.41.

The projected annual revenue for Biofrontera is 46MM, an increase of 66.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biofrontera. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFRI is 0.00%, an increase of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.35% to 929K shares. The put/call ratio of BFRI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 198K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 89K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFRI by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

