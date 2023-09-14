Benchmark Reiterates Beauty Health Company (The) - (SKIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Beauty Health Company (The) - (NASDAQ:SKIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.82% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 12.43. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 85.82% from its latest reported closing price of 6.69.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 448MM, an increase of 14.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health Company (The) -. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 125,022K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,552K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,547K shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 32.41% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 11,398K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,393K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 29.78% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 6,831K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares, representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 6,392K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,663K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 52.10% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,818K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

