Benchmark Reiterates Beauty Health Company (The) - (SKIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Beauty Health Company (The) - (NASDAQ:SKIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 17.98. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 138.75% from its latest reported closing price of 7.53.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 448MM, an increase of 18.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health Company (The) -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 122,037K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,547K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,289K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 31.32% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 10,393K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 33.02% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 6,663K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 44.57% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 5,728K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 85.62% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,839K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 24.18% over the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

