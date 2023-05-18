Benchmark Reiterates Beauty Health Company (The) - (SKIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Beauty Health Company (The) - (NASDAQ:SKIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 19.32. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 85.38% from its latest reported closing price of 10.42.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 448MM, an increase of 18.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health Company (The) -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.14%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 122,820K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,547K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,289K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 56.51% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 10,125K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 29.43% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 6,663K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 44.57% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 5,728K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 85.62% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,839K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 24.18% over the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Key filings for this company:

