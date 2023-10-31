Benchmark Reiterates Baidu Inc - ADR (BIDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Baidu Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu Inc - ADR is 185.11. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 74.35% from its latest reported closing price of 106.17.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu Inc - ADR is 140,517MM, an increase of 7.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 66.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.60%, a decrease of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 93,701K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 9,290K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,383K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 13.93% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 5,323K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,188K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 10.05% over the last quarter.

ARGA Investment Management holds 3,028K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,756K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Baidu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

