ANEB

Benchmark Reiterates Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Speculative Buy Recommendation

May 18, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 207.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.32.

The projected annual revenue for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANEB is 0.61%, an increase of 52.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 6,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANEB / Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Held by Institutions

22nw holds 5,066K shares representing 19.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LVW Advisors holds 673K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANEB by 114,799.75% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 399K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 156K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Anebulo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid overdose and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of cannabinoid overdose within one hour of administration. Clinical trials completed to date have shown that ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed, well tolerated and leads to weight loss, an effect that is consistent with central cannabinoid receptor type 1 antagonism.

Key filings for this company:

Stocks mentioned

ANEB

