Benchmark Reiterates Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit (ARLP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit (NASDAQ:ARLP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.80% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 29.24. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.80% from its latest reported closing price of 22.88.

The projected annual revenue for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 2,830MM, an increase of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLP is 0.38%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.81% to 26,715K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLP is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,850K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,441K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,294K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,232K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners holds 1,924K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Background Information



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified producer and marketer of steam coal to major United States utilities and industrial users.

