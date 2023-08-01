Benchmark Reiterates Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit (ARLP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit (NASDAQ:ARLP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 50.20% from its latest reported closing price of 19.92.

The projected annual revenue for Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit is 2,830MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Resource Partners, LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLP is 0.43%, an increase of 24.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.81% to 29,785K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,692K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,592K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,099K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 89.63% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,087K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners holds 1,896K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 104.94% over the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified producer and marketer of steam coal to major United States utilities and industrial users.

