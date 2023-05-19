Benchmark Reiterates Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:BABA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is 147.81. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 72.33% from its latest reported closing price of 85.77.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is 991,825MM, an increase of 14.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 1.24%, an increase of 30.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.88% to 449,756K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 17,283K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 12,634K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,979K shares, representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,034K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,910K shares, representing an increase of 28.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 50.58% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,671K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,889K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 38.37% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,933K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,914K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

