Benchmark Reiterates AAR (AIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of AAR (NYSE:AIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AAR is 67.66. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from its latest reported closing price of 59.22.

The projected annual revenue for AAR is 2,047MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.17%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 38,691K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,312K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,051K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing a decrease of 24.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,228K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 46.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 935K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 363.63% over the last quarter.

AAR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

