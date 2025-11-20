Benchmark Maintains Wix.com (WIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Wix.com (NasdaqGS:WIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wix.com is $212.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 113.95% from its latest reported closing price of $99.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.com is 1,847MM, a decrease of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.com. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.36%, an increase of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 58,662K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,638K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares , representing an increase of 56.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 56.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,391K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 47.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 70.87% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,892K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,489K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 31.02% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 10.58% over the last quarter.

