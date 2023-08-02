Benchmark Maintains TREX (TREX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of TREX (NYSE:TREX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TREX is 71.01. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of 69.14.

The projected annual revenue for TREX is 1,085MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in TREX. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 126,518K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,040K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,151K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,602K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,001K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares, representing an increase of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 44.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,395K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 7.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,385K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 9.94% over the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

