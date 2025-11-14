Benchmark Maintains Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TCMEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (OTCPK:TCMEF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 43.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMEF is 0.50%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.35% to 13,709K shares.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,018K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 3,050K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 979K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

PEAPX - International Emerging Markets Fund R-3 holds 530K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMEF by 158.86% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 455K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

