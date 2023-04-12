Benchmark Maintains Tegna (TGNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tegna is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.20% from its latest reported closing price of $16.84.

The projected annual revenue for Tegna is $3,200MM, a decrease of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLRG - Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 7.82% over the last quarter.

AUSF - Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 81.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 336.56% over the last quarter.

HighVista Strategies holds 144K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Value Portfolio holds 195K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Bailard holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tegna. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGNA is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 225,122K shares. The put/call ratio of TGNA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

TEGNA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TEGNA Inc. is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service.

