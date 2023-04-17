Benchmark Maintains Teck Resources (TECK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources is $67.62. The forecasts range from a low of $57.68 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 49.53% from its latest reported closing price of $45.22.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources is $16,133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 744K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing a decrease of 69.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 29.20% over the last quarter.

Qtron Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VGLSX - Global Strategy Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 21.07% over the last quarter.

Robotti Robert holds 100K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.67%, an increase of 24.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 357,603K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Teck Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

