Benchmark Maintains T-Mobile US (TMUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of T-Mobile US (NasdaqGS:TMUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.06% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile US is $274.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $324.45. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from its latest reported closing price of $228.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile US is 87,675MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,935 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.47%, an increase of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 538,019K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 63,861K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,361K shares , representing a decrease of 33.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 23,428K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,514K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,102K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,303K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,611K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 19.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,537K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 19.37% over the last quarter.

