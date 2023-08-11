Benchmark Maintains System1 Inc - (SST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of System1 Inc - (NYSE:SST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for System1 Inc - is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 218.75% from its latest reported closing price of 2.24.

The projected annual revenue for System1 Inc - is 893MM, an increase of 27.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in System1 Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SST is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 33,154K shares. The put/call ratio of SST is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 27,123K shares representing 28.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,401K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SST by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,204K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 94.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SST by 1,341.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 727K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMFG - Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF holds 524K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SST by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 304K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SST by 90,681.27% over the last quarter.

System1 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

System1, Inc. engages in the development of a proprietary end-to-end responsive acquisition marketing platform.

