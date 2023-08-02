Benchmark Maintains SunCoke Energy (SXC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunCoke Energy is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.35% from its latest reported closing price of 8.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SunCoke Energy is 1,524MM, a decrease of 25.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunCoke Energy. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXC is 0.09%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 85,642K shares. The put/call ratio of SXC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,083K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,181K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,522K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,518K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,213K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 90.88% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,174K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SunCoke Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.