Benchmark Maintains Sonic Automotive, Inc. - (SAH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Sonic Automotive, Inc. - (NYSE:SAH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive, Inc. - is 61.88. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.23% from its latest reported closing price of 46.10.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive, Inc. - is 14,548MM, an increase of 3.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.19.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. - Declares $0.29 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $46.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 24,559K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,237K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 889K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 643K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 566K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 552K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 33.67% over the last quarter.

Sonic Automotive Background Information

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

