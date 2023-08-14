Benchmark Maintains SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 397.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SKYX Platforms is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 397.56% from its latest reported closing price of 2.05.

The projected annual revenue for SKYX Platforms is 66MM, an increase of 341.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKYX Platforms. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 59.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYX is 0.01%, an increase of 22.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.16% to 5,842K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 554K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 41.01% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 459K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 83.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 360.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 401K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 27.08% over the last quarter.

SlateStone Wealth holds 360K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 28.46% over the last quarter.

