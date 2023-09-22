Benchmark Maintains Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,644.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seelos Therapeutics is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,644.74% from its latest reported closing price of 0.19.

The projected annual revenue for Seelos Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seelos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEEL is 0.08%, an increase of 21.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 23,237K shares. The put/call ratio of SEEL is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,168K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 42.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,357K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealth Effects holds 1,623K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 41.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 152.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,459K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 62.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,167K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 60.42% over the last quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

