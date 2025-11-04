Benchmark Maintains Sable Offshore (SOC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 578.27% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sable Offshore is $39.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 578.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sable Offshore. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOC is 0.31%, an increase of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.95% to 63,909K shares. The put/call ratio of SOC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pilgrim Global Advisors holds 10,101K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 4,952K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing an increase of 45.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 51.82% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,830K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,373K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 13.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,696K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOC by 10.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

