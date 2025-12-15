Benchmark Maintains Quanex Building Products (NX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.88% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quanex Building Products is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.88% from its latest reported closing price of $16.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quanex Building Products is 1,322MM, a decrease of 28.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72, a decrease of 8.07% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanex Building Products. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NX is 0.07%, an increase of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 58,007K shares. The put/call ratio of NX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teleios Capital Partners holds 4,622K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,196K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 41.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,802K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,161K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 87.78% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,056K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 10.92% over the last quarter.

