Benchmark Maintains Power Integrations (POWI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Power Integrations (NasdaqGS:POWI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.65% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Power Integrations is $62.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 56.65% from its latest reported closing price of $39.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Power Integrations is 747MM, an increase of 67.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Integrations. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWI is 0.15%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 72,213K shares. The put/call ratio of POWI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,984K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 46.69% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,374K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,061K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 1.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,837K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,781K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 1.69% over the last quarter.

