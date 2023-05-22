Benchmark Maintains Peraso (PRSO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 782.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peraso is 2.30. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 782.69% from its latest reported closing price of 0.26.

The projected annual revenue for Peraso is 30MM, an increase of 83.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peraso. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRSO is 0.00%, a decrease of 67.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.85% to 1,256K shares. The put/call ratio of PRSO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 496K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 46.91% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 450K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 146.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 75.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 58.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 68K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 33.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Peraso Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peraso Inc. is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso’s solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

