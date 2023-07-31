Benchmark Maintains Peabody Energy (BTU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.73% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.73% from its latest reported closing price of 22.44.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is 4,940MM, a decrease of 11.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.28%, a decrease of 24.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 124,774K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 21,110K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,025K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,875K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares, representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 3.42% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,735K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,231K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

