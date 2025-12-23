Benchmark Maintains Payoneer Global (PAYO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Payoneer Global (NasdaqGM:PAYO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.33% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Payoneer Global is $9.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 56.33% from its latest reported closing price of $5.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Payoneer Global is 1,017MM, a decrease of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Payoneer Global. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYO is 0.33%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 375,710K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 34,197K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna Capital Management holds 25,269K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,505K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,891K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 9.35% over the last quarter.

AXA Investment Managers holds 13,866K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,254K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,011K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.