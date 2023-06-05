Benchmark Maintains Onto Innovation (ONTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.49% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onto Innovation is 106.69. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.49% from its latest reported closing price of 107.22.

The projected annual revenue for Onto Innovation is 890MM, a decrease of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.35%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 55,911K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,607K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 23.29% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,893K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,618K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 26.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 62.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,526K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 21.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Onto Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Its breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps its customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

