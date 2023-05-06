Benchmark Maintains Onto Innovation (ONTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onto Innovation is 99.14. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from its latest reported closing price of 86.32.

The projected annual revenue for Onto Innovation is 890MM, a decrease of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.36%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 54,881K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,669K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 2.28% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,892K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 16.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,502K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 0.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,247K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Onto Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Its breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps its customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

