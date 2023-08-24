Benchmark Maintains Oncocyte (OCX) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Oncocyte (NASDAQ:OCX) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oncocyte is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 114.41% from its latest reported closing price of 3.33.

The projected annual revenue for Oncocyte is 12MM, an increase of 1,000.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oncocyte. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 14.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCX is 0.03%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.33% to 91,896K shares. The put/call ratio of OCX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 50,181K shares representing 608.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,354K shares, representing an increase of 53.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCX by 48.17% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 14,186K shares representing 172.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares, representing an increase of 52.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCX by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 13,625K shares representing 165.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,166K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCX by 18.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,080K shares representing 37.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Defender Capital, LLC. holds 2,328K shares representing 28.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCX by 37.10% over the last quarter.

Oncocyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte has launched DetermaRx™, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO™, the company anticipates launching DetermaTx™, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company previously announced its planned acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure™ CNI Monitor test, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx™ as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte's pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

